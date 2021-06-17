Ride in style on Unagi’s Model One E500 electric scooter at new low of $340 off

Adorama is offering the Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter for $650 shipped. Usually going for $990, we’re seeing a solid 34% discount to mark a new all-time low. Powered by a 250W motor in each wheel, you can cruise around town at up to 17MPH and tackle inclines of up to 15-degrees. The 9000mAh lithium ion battery charges in just a few hours, and then you’re ready for the road. You’ll get up to 15.5 miles off a single charge, with puncture-proof rubber tires, rear and hand braking, and a 47-lumen headlight guiding the way. And for easy carry, the entire thing folds with a unique one-click system. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. See more options below.

If you can get away without quite so much range, the Gotrax GXL V2 is only $300 on Amazon. You’ll still get up to 12 miles off the 36V battery, and speeds up to 15.5MPH with a 250W motor. Perfect for quick rides around the neighborhood or off to class, the Gotrax GXL V2 also folds for easy carry up stairs. Plus, it can still take on hills and inclines up to 14-degrees, so you don’t lose much leverage opting for the more budget-friendly model. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 4,700 customers.

For the little ones, Woot is taking up to 38% off Sulives kick scooters as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day. If you’re hoping to get the kids outside this summer, this is a great way to do it. I loved riding my scooter around as a kid, and the sense of freedom and exploration can be empowering in any young person’s life. Offers start at $40, but you can always peruse our green deals guide for more ideas.

Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter Features:

Superior Design: Unagi leverages TORAY carbon fiber from Japan to strike an unprecedented balance of lightweight and heavy-duty strength, the same material used by SpaceX rockets.

Unrivaled Technology: Unagi features an ergonomically optimized lever and dual electronic anti-lock brakes to bring you to a safe, steady stop. Both on our accelerator and brakes, we’ve built variability into our controls so pushing down further increases their action.

World-Class Performance: With a top-speed of 20 mph and a max range of 15 miles, Unagi also offers the best torque in it’s class

