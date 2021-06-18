FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers David Archy t-shirts, underwear, pajamas, more from $18 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashion
35% off From $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CN-Smashing (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off DAVID ARCHY Pajama Sets and Boxer Briefs. One of our top picks from this sale is the 3-pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear for $21.59 Prime shipped. Regularly this style is priced at $36 and today’s rate is the lowest price in over a year. These boxer briefs were made for comfort with quick-drying fabric that’s infused with stretch. The seamless design helps to give you a barely-there feel and you can choose from an array of color options as well. With over 5,500 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Even more deals include:

Looking for even more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide that’s loaded with top brand sales including the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event, and many more.

David Archy Sports Underwear feautres:

  • High technology fast drying fabric is breathable and quick dry to keep you cool and fresh
  • 3D pouch design gives you comfortable support with the greatest freedom of movement
  • Longer legs for full fitting support making a perfect choice for your favorite sports activity
  • Designed with the traveler in mind, these super soft boxers are lightweight, breathable and fast drying so that you only need to pack 1 or 2 pairs when you’re on the go; flat-locked stitching for a seamless, no scratch experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with ...
Score JLab’s 2021 Talk USB-C Mic while it’s...
Stop allergies in their tracks with up to 33% off LEVOI...
Treat yourself to some Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, more ...
Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart ...
GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Save up to 75% off si...
Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole H...
Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off...
Show More Comments

Related

$0.40 each

This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire home at under $0.50 each: $20 (Reg. $60)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $30

Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

$12.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with EGO 56V lawn tools from $79, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

$17.50 Learn More
New lows

Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more

$100+ off Learn More
Save now

Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Field of Dreams, Uncut Gems, more

$5 Learn More
Reg. $70

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with infuser is now down at $51 (Reg. $70)

$51 Learn More