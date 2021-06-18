Amazon offers David Archy t-shirts, underwear, pajamas, more from $18 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CN-Smashing (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off DAVID ARCHY Pajama Sets and Boxer Briefs. One of our top picks from this sale is the 3-pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear for $21.59 Prime shipped. Regularly this style is priced at $36 and today’s rate is the lowest price in over a year. These boxer briefs were made for comfort with quick-drying fabric that’s infused with stretch. The seamless design helps to give you a barely-there feel and you can choose from an array of color options as well. With over 5,500 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Even more deals include:

David Archy Sports Underwear feautres:

High technology fast drying fabric is breathable and quick dry to keep you cool and fresh

3D pouch design gives you comfortable support with the greatest freedom of movement

Longer legs for full fitting support making a perfect choice for your favorite sports activity

Designed with the traveler in mind, these super soft boxers are lightweight, breathable and fast drying so that you only need to pack 1 or 2 pairs when you’re on the go; flat-locked stitching for a seamless, no scratch experience

