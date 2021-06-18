FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
70% off From $7

The Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale is currently offering up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this event you can find deals on Nike, Sperry, Travis Matthew, Under Armour, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, The North Face, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Travis Matthew Jersey Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $85. This shirt is available in eight color options for summer and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It pairs nicely with shorts, pants, or jeans alike and the casual fit adds comfort. The logo on the chest adds a pop of style and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? The Levi’s End of Season Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling styles with prices starting at $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Amazon offers David Archy t-shirts, underwear, pajamas,...
GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Save up to 75% off si...
Macy’s slashes extra 25% off men’s summer c...
Match your significant other on the golf course with th...
Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches f...
Official Disney sitewide sale now live at up to 25% off...
Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off bes...
Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armo...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering styles from $19: Dri-FIT, Court Sneakers, more

From $19 Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more

from $5 Learn More
30% off

Cole Haan takes extra 30% off sitewide for Father’s Day: Sneakers, dress shoes, more

from $45 Learn More
25% off

Carhartt takes 25% off its best-selling force styles, shorts, and accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $25

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

$17.50 Learn More
New lows

Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more

$100+ off Learn More