Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more

Update: Amazon is now getting in on the iPad Pro savings by discounting the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB model to $1,099. Down from $1,199, today’s offer is the first notable Amazon discount and a new all-time low. There are also still open box models to be had down below.

Best Buy is currently offering some enticing open-box discounts on the latest M1 iPad Pros headlined by the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 512GB model at $1,189.99 shipped. You may need to scroll down to the Buying Options section in order to select the Open-Box Excellent condition model on sale. Normally fetching $1,399, today’s offer amounts to $209 in savings while also marking not only one of the very first discounts on the larger of the new M1 iPad Pros, but also the best price to date.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Best Buy is delivering much of the same open-box savings onto the 11-inch version of Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro alongside Amazon’s discount to $749. Right now you can score the Wi-Fi 128GB model from $679.99 in Open-Box Excellent condition, which is down from the usual $799 going rate to save you $119. Those looking to step up to the 256GB model can drop the price down from $899 to an open-box listing at $719.99. While you’re not going to find the Liquid Retina XDR display on this model, much of the other features noted above including the M1 chip and Thunderbolt connectivity arrive on this more compact iPadOS offering.

Regardless of which model you end up with, make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further. Then hit up our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

