Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros with Thunderbolt connectivity fall to new all-time lows at $100 off

-
New lows $100+ off

Update: Amazon is now getting in on the iPad Pro savings by discounting the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB model to $1,099. Down from $1,199, today’s offer is the first notable Amazon discount and a new all-time low. There are also still open box models to be had down below. Amazon is also offering a new all-time low on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $699, down from $799.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further. Then hit up our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals.

All of the other best Apple Prime Day deals are now up for the taking as well, including a new all-time low on Apple’s Magic Keyboard at $199. You’ll also be able to score the best price to date on the latest iPad Air at $79 off, alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

