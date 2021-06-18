FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with official Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40

Reg. $49 From $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at $39.99 shipped for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. Alongside being able to find a variety of colorways available, Amazon also has discounts on styles for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets, as well. Down from the usual $49 going rate, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows on select colors to join the best prices to date across several other offerings.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 Pro kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

Bring a similar pop of color to your Apple Watch by perusing all of the official Sport Band discounts that just went on sale earlier in the day. With prices starting at $39, you’re looking at quite a few ways to mix up the style of your wearable to match your new iPhone 12 case. That’s alongside quite a few other notable offers in our Apple guide as we head into the weekend.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

