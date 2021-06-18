Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts to lowest prices of the year from $39

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in a variety of styles starting at $39 shipped. Many of the discounts are also matched at Best Buy, where you’ll also find Nike editions on sale as well. Down from the usual $49 price tags, today discounts amount to as much as 20% in savings while marking rare opportunities to score the official Apple Watch bands on sale. It’s also one of the first times this year we’ve seen a collection of colorways and styles discounted at the same time.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, the Nike editions which are also on sale double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here and then head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re seeing plenty of other discounts to go alongside the featured Apple Watch bands, as well. You can still lock-in some of the best prices of the year on Apple Watch Series 6 models from $313 alongside a new all-time low on the official magnetic charging cable at $19.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be

