Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple gear, 4K OLED TVs, Chromebooks, more

Best Buy is heading into the weekend with another chance to score some last-minute discounts on Father’s Day gifts in its Summer Tech Flash Sale. Through the end of the day, you’ll be able to save on a selection of the latest Apple accessories, M1 Macs, OLED TVs, Chromebooks, and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot to ensure it’s ready before the big day, with Amazon getting in on the savings to match many of the deals as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale

Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $499 in nearly all of the styles at Amazon and Best Buy. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention which was limited to select colorways and drops the price to the all-time low for only the second time.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Best Buy Flash sale highlights:

After you’ve checked out all of the aforementioned highlights, be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for all of the other discounts. Just remember to act fast, as the deals are only slated to run through the end of the day

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

