Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110

Woot is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year with today’s offer coming within $6 of the best price throughout 2021. Whether you just picked up one of the new M1 iPad Pros or are still rocking a previous-generation device, now is the perfect time to finally take the latest Apple Pencil for a spin.

Alongside a magnetic design that conveniently snaps onto the side of your tablet for storage and charger, there’s also a design compatible with both iPad Pro and the latest Air. Ideal for everything from more precision inputs to drawing, taking handwritten notes, and more, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

As we close out the workweek, all of the best deals can be found over in our Apple guide. With some notable price cuts on the all-new Apple TV 4K arriving last night, we’re still tracking a particularly notable offer on the latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display. Those who don’t mind going the open-box route can currently save up to $209 off select models.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

