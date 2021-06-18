FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110

-
AppleBest iPad Dealswoot
Reg. $129 $110

Woot is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year with today’s offer coming within $6 of the best price throughout 2021. Whether you just picked up one of the new M1 iPad Pros or are still rocking a previous-generation device, now is the perfect time to finally take the latest Apple Pencil for a spin.

Alongside a magnetic design that conveniently snaps onto the side of your tablet for storage and charger, there’s also a design compatible with both iPad Pro and the latest Air. Ideal for everything from more precision inputs to drawing, taking handwritten notes, and more, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

As we close out the workweek, all of the best deals can be found over in our Apple guide. With some notable price cuts on the all-new Apple TV 4K arriving last night, we’re still tracking a particularly notable offer on the latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display. Those who don’t mind going the open-box route can currently save up to $209 off select models.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR displa...
Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day mov...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds now down to $...
Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple ge...
All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts f...
Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best price...
Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cab...
Apple discounts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, more in ...
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more

$100+ off Learn More

Adonit’s new stylus pairs with iPhone and iPad, is a voice recorder, and costs less than Apple Pencil

Learn More
Sitewide sale

Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale goes live with rare 15% off latest Apple accessories

15% off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
$350 off

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

$770+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

$17.50 Learn More