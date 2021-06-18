Take up to $75 off FLIR’s military-grade thermal Android camera for a new all-time low

Adorama is offering the FLIR ONE PRO Military-Grade Thermal Camera for Android at $149.99 shipped. Marked down from $180, but selling for the usual $225 direct on Amazon, you can save up to $75 for a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Whether you work in a technical field, or have a penchant for fixing up the old homestead, this can be a great tool to have at your disposal. It can accurately detect temperatures from four to 248-degrees Fahrenheit, captured in full 1080p HD quality. It uses MSX imaging to provide a more detailed image than other thermal cameras. All you have to do is plug it into your Android and let the accompanying app do the work for you. Reviews are still rolling in on Adorama, but over 250 Amazon customers left it a 4.3/5 star rating. See more options below.

To keep tabs on the parts of our home we can’t see, it might be worth spending some of those savings on a Fluke pocket voltage detector for $29.50. This no-contact device will detect power circuits up to 1000V, and when it does, you’ll be alerted by the glowing red tip and internal beeping noises. This is one of the most highly-rated voltage detector’s on Amazon, and at under $30, you’re only spending a fifth of your savings from our lead deal. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 8,500 customers.

Thinking about some home improvements? Well, Philips Hue’s Father’s Day sale is discounting all sorts of ways to brighten up your home starting at $15. You can stock up on smart RGB light bulbs, LED strips, and more at 25% off. But if you’re just dipping your toe in, you can find new ideas and great savings tucked away in our smart home guide.

More about the FLIR One Pro LT:

Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues

Intuitive on screen menus & ergonomic on camera buttons allow for one handed operation

Rugged design with 1.8 meter drop test, scene temperature range of 20 °C to 120 °C ( 4 °F to 248 °F), and fully Featured free app

