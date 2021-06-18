Philips Hue is currently offering a 3-pack of its White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Light Bulbs for $99.99 shipped as part of its Father’s Day sale. Typically fetching $135, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings while beating Amazon’s competing discount by $27 and marking the best price of the year. For comparison, we last saw this package drop to $90 over the winter holiday season last year. Perfect for getting into the Philips Hue game for the first time or expanding an existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue ecosystem. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another one of the Philips Hue Father’s Day sale discounts is offering the Lightstrip Plus alongside an extension for $79.98. Down from the usual $105 price tag you’d pay on the bundle, this amounts to 24% in savings and is one of the best values to date. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers.

If you’re thinking three color bulbs might be a little much for your current smart home setup, right now Amazon is discounting a single one of the flagship Philips Hue Color Ambiance LEDs to $42. Down from $50, this is matching the second-best price of the year on a single bulb. While not as good of a value compared to the lead deal, you’ll be scoring an identical feature set at a much lower price tag. Or just grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead and call it a day.

But for other ways to expand your smart home without having to pay full price, our relevant guide is always worth a look for the best discounts out there. Speaking of HomeKit upgrades though, we just got a first look at the new 2-button Smart Switch from LIFX last week which arrives with a slick in-wall design to command overhead lighting with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Launching later this summer, you’ll want to swing by our coverage for all of the details.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

