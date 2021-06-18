Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30

A series of Father’s Day Google Nest deals are now going live ahead of the weekend at various retailers headlined by the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $79.99 shipped at B&H. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable price cut to date, as well. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable Google Nest deals:

Those who are thinking about picking up several different Assistant offerings in the sale above will also want to consider going with these ongoing bundle discounts to lock-in even deeper savings. Pricing here starts at $75 and delivers upwards of $100 discounts when you pair the latest smart displays from Google with add-on Nest speakers and more. Shop everything right here, and then don’t forget to check in on these ongoing Nest Thermostat deals from $118.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

