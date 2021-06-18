FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30

-
Smart HomeGoogleAdorama
Save 20% From $30

A series of Father’s Day Google Nest deals are now going live ahead of the weekend at various retailers headlined by the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $79.99 shipped at B&H. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable price cut to date, as well. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable Google Nest deals:

Those who are thinking about picking up several different Assistant offerings in the sale above will also want to consider going with these ongoing bundle discounts to lock-in even deeper savings. Pricing here starts at $75 and delivers upwards of $100 discounts when you pair the latest smart displays from Google with add-on Nest speakers and more. Shop everything right here, and then don’t forget to check in on these ongoing Nest Thermostat deals from $118.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart ...
Google Pixel 4 128GB drops to $449 alongside 3/XL hands...
Ride in style on Unagi’s Model One E500 electric ...
Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only wate...
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Light Strip is ultra cust...
Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera returns to 2021 low at $3...
Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostat...
Latest LIFX Color and Nightvision LED bulbs work with S...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings

From $75 Learn More
Save 20%

Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostats from $118 (Save 20%)

From $118 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Klipsch’s mid-century modern smart speaker with Google Assistant now $249 (Reg. $300+)

$249 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 11, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, Google Nest Hub, more

Listen now
Reg. $25

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

$17.50 Learn More