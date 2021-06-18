Stop allergies in their tracks with up to 33% off LEVOIT air purifiers starting at $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of LEVOIT air purifiers and humidifiers starting at $28 shipped. Our top pick is the LEVOIT Pet Core P350 Air Purifier at $83.99. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $36 in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts to date, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. As one of the more capable models on sale today, this LEVOIT Air Purifier is designed to help tackle everything from typical allergies to eliminating pet dander and more. It sports the ability to remove 99.97% of dust, smoke, and more from a room thanks to built-in HEPA filtration while running at a relatively quite 24dB. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal is a bit overkill for your current space or air purification needs, don’t forget that you’ll find quite a few additional discounts today, as well. With prices starting at $28, there are some much more affordable models to be had alongside other ways to help tackle allergies this spring. And with up to 33% off across the board, going with a less feature-packed model means you can still score one of the best prices yet.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts. If keeping things fresh is on your mind, we’re tracking a series of Pinterest-perfect kitchen gear on sale with these Chef’s Path storage containers starting at $19. Delivering quite a few different sets depending on your needs, there’s up to 29% in savings to be had across the board.

LEVOIT Pet Core P350 Air Purifier features:

Ideal for pet allergies, improve your air quality and help you and your pets relieve allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, sinuses and heavy breathing. Ozone-free, approved by CARB, ETL listed and CA PROP 65 certified. The Vortexair Technology offers an increased CADR of 141 CFM / 240 m³/h, handily covering rooms as large as 219 ft2 (20㎡) and refreshing the air 5 times per hour, perfect for bedroom, living room, dining room or pet room.

