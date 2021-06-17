FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

Chef’s Path (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cereal Container Storage Set for $19.97 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Clipping that will take 20% off the usual $25 rate, matching the all-time Amazon low. These containers are meant to add a little elegance to your morning routine. They’re crafted from BPA-free materials and large enough to hold the average box of cereal. Of course, they can also be used for other grains or dry goods, working to keep your kitchen fresh with an air-tight seal. Complete with eight chalkboard stickers and a chalk marker to help you build your perfect waste-free kitchen, these puppies are rated 4.7/5 stars from over 31,000 homemakers. And that’s just the start of today’s food storage deals, so remember to clip the on-page coupon to make the most of these savings.

Our Chef’s Path top picks include:

Did you see this adorable Holstein Housewares omelet maker at $17.50? All you have to do is mix up the ingredients and pour it in like a waffle iron, but it works just as well for frittatas, pizza pockets, turnovers, and more. I spend a ton of my free time tinkering around in the kitchen, and if you’re like me, then you might want to hit up our home goods guide to see what other goodies we’ve got in store.

Chef’s Path Cereal Container Set features:

Imagine waking up every morning and having your favourite cereal with the same original taste each day, the 4 sided-locking lids with silicone seal ensure that no air or water enters in, keeping your cereal super fresh and dry. Your complete cereal container bundle comes with 4 premium bpa-free food-storage canisters (9.6 x 9.3 x 3.9 inches), 4pc measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker & 8 bonus reusable chalkboard labels allowing you to organize your pantry like never before.

