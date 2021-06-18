Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips, cameras, lights, and more from $12

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories starting at $12 when clipping the on-page coupons. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at new all-time lows on just about everything, but our top pick falls to the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $21.58. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at over 28% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 3,700 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

But if going with a lesser-known brand to save some extra cash seems like a good call, we just saw a 4-pack of these Govee smart plugs go on sale. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, as well as a smartphone app, you can grab the bundle for $12.50. That’s of course alongside all of the other deals in our smart home guide as we close out the week, as well.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

