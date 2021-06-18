Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Alexa and Google Assistant Smart Plugs for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 50% on-page coupon. Regularly $30, and now marked down to $25 with a 50% coupon, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. A simple, hub-free solution for adding four smart plugs to your Alexa and Google Assistant setup, everything works over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and the free Govee app, or with voice commands. Automated timers and scheduling help with your energy bills and you can set scenes to control multiple outlets and the gear plugged into them with a single command. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the 4-pack is overkill for your needs, despite the rock-bottom pricing here, you can score a single Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $8 Prime shipped right now. The no-hub required smart outlet carries much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, along with even better ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers, but clearly you’re only getting one compared to the affordable 4-pack in today’s lead deal.

Be sure to check out this early Prime Day offer on the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 as well as this pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs at under $18 Prime shipped. Then head over to our smart home hub for additional offers including the Google Nest Father’s Day sale with deals from $30, the Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system, and this Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera, just to name a few.

More on the Govee smart plugs:

Control from Anywhere: With the Govee Home app, you can manage your home appliances from anywhere with stable WiFi (only 2.4GHz supported).

Smart Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, control your home devices using simple voice commands.

Set Automated Timers: Create customized timers and schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money.

Scene Function: Manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously. With a single touch of a button, you can control all your devices at the same time.

