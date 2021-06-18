FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $30 $12.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Alexa and Google Assistant Smart Plugs for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 50% on-page coupon. Regularly $30, and now marked down to $25 with a 50% coupon, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. A simple, hub-free solution for adding four smart plugs to your Alexa and Google Assistant setup, everything works over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and the free Govee app, or with voice commands. Automated timers and scheduling help with your energy bills and you can set scenes to control multiple outlets and the gear plugged into them with a single command. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

If the 4-pack is overkill for your needs, despite the rock-bottom pricing here, you can score a single Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $8 Prime shipped right now. The no-hub required smart outlet carries much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, along with even better ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers, but clearly you’re only getting one compared to the affordable 4-pack in today’s lead deal. 

Be sure to check out this early Prime Day offer on the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 as well as this pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs at under $18 Prime shipped. Then head over to our smart home hub for additional offers including the Google Nest Father’s Day sale with deals from $30, the Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system, and this Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera, just to name a few. 

More on the Govee smart plugs:

  • Control from Anywhere: With the Govee Home app, you can manage your home appliances from anywhere with stable WiFi (only 2.4GHz supported).
  • Smart Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, control your home devices using simple voice commands.
  • Set Automated Timers: Create customized timers and schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money.
  • Scene Function: Manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously. With a single touch of a button, you can control all your devices at the same time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with ...
Score JLab’s 2021 Talk USB-C Mic while it’s...
Stop allergies in their tracks with up to 33% off LEVOI...
Treat yourself to some Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, more ...
Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub...
Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off...
This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K ...
Who knew $7 could score you Wansview’s 1080p webc...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Add a pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup at under $18 Prime shipped (25% off)

$18 Learn More
20% off

Gosund 6-plug and USB smart outlet extender now down to $16 Prime shipped at Amazon

$16 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
20% off

Latest model Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug hits Amazon low at $20 Prime shipped

$20 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with EGO 56V lawn tools from $79, more

Learn More
40% off

Prime members can bring home the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 today (40% off)

$15 Learn More
Save now

Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Field of Dreams, Uncut Gems, more

$5 Learn More
Reg. $70

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with infuser is now down at $51 (Reg. $70)

$51 Learn More