Apple's Magic Keyboard for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to new low of $199 (Save $150)

-
Reg. $349 $199

After seeing a collection of other early Prime Day Apple deals go live to close out the workweek, Best Buy is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199 shipped. Amazon was matching, though it’s been going in and out of stock. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who don’t need the full keyboard experience can still wrap an official Apple case around their iPad Pro and make out for less. The popular Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts from $79 at Amazon right now, and comes in a variety of colors to protect your tablet. That’s alongside the added sleep/wake functionality and ability to prop up your device at various angles.

While you’ll find a collection of iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, the real notable discounts in our Apple guide fall to the latest iPadOS experiences and add-ons. Right now you can score an Amazon all-time low on the latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $100 off alongside the companion Apple Pencil 2 for $110.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

