Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras from $20 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are beginning to go live early and we’re now seeing a collection of its Blink smart home security cameras marked down from $20. You’ll need to be a Prime member to lock-in the savings and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $149.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a refreshed design, the latest outdoor cameras from Blink deliver 2-year battery life on top of 1080p feeds and integration with Alexa. There’s also a fully weather-resistant form-factor to ensure you can place these just about anywhere on your property alongside two-way talk, night vision, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 53,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For other ways to refresh your smart home this Prime Day, be sure to check out all of the discounts that just went live on Ring Video Doorbells and other cameras. With various offerings down to the lowest prices of the year, you’ll be able to bring home gear from $45.

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

