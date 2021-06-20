FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MEATER + Weber Connect smart grilling thermometers fall as low as $79, more from $5

Apption Labs (96% positive feedback past 30-days, official MEATER brand) via Amazon is offering its MEATER Plus Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $79.20 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that the MEATER is a unique thermometer that measures both internal and ambient temperature, making it great for smoking, grilling, and cooking in an oven alike. The probe connects wirelessly to a Wi-Fi-enabled hub so you can check its temperature and cooking progress from anywhere, even when you’re not home. It also offers alerts for when a meal is almost done, when it’s complete, and even when resting is over so you can eat. I’ve owned MEATER for years and it’s an invaluable portion of my grilling gear. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more deals.

We also spotted the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally retails for $130 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $90 back in May. Featuring a similar setup to MEATER above, you’re getting two probes to use here instead of one. A drawback is that the probes themselves have to be wired to the base station. However, you can add two more in the future if you want to measure multiple areas of a cook without buying another whole setup. Weber also features app connectivity over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, depending on your range. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

More grilling deals:

Don’t forget to swing by both our home goods guide and Prime Day hub for the best ways to save around the house. We’ll keep you updated on the best deals that we find over the next 48 hours like we always do, so be sure to check back frequently.

More on the MEATER Plus:

  • 100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets. Smart phone not included in the package.
  • Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe.
  • Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time.

