Today at CES 2020, the new Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub is making its first appearance. The next generation grilling thermometer tool brings the usual temperature control to the party along with a series of smart features, an expandable hardware design, companion app integration, and much more. Head below for more details on how to ensure your steak (or just about anything really) is cooked to perfection every time.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

CES is generally known for showcasing groundbreaking advancements in the world of consumer electronics, the latest and greatest in living room display technology, touchscreen Bluetooth speakers, and much more. But it’s now time to switch burners in favor of helping you become the greatest pitmaster in the neighborhood with the new intelligent grilling companion from Weber.

The new Weber Connect Smart Hub is designed to guide any home cook to perfectly grilled food. The small hub-like device provides up to 4 ports for temperature probes and connects wirelessly with your smartphone. Although, it appears to only ship with a pair of them with support for an additional two.

Become a Backyard Hero

Its main features revolve around flip and serve notifications on either the central unit or your smartphone, as well as a food readiness countdown and estimated remaining cook times. The small device can sense how thick your meat is to provide what Weber refers to as “step-by-step assistance” right from the meal preparation phase right through until it’s time to eat. It will tell you when to flip, when to season, and when to serve, among other things. Weber is using technology provided by the makers of the June Smart Oven to determine specific cook times and to ensure you come out a backyard hero every time the grill gets fired up.

Alexa coming soon

Not only can the Weber Connect App receive notifications from the new Connect Smart Grilling Hub, but you’ll also find “ever-evolving content, tips, tricks, and recipes for every skill level.” According to reports, the cooking companion system is also scheduled to get Alexa support sometime in 2020, but it sounds like it might arrive after release at this point.

The new Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub is scheduled to launch in “early 2020” at a suggested retail price of $129. Although pre-orders could go live any time now as the Amazon listing is already up. If you don’t need the smart features or cannot wait for the release date, check out the significantly more affordable (and less intelligent) Weber iGrill Mini at under $38.

Source: Weber

