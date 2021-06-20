Prime Day board games from $8: Exit games, Monopoly Super Mario Celebration, more

Amazon is offering Exit: The Sunken Treasure + Exit: The Haunted Roller Coaster bundled together for $22.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $27 for the bundle, today’s discount saves over $4 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle. If you’ve never done an at-home escape game, it’s a blast. I’ve done several of the Exit games with family and it’s fun every time. The goal is to solve the riddles and puzzles in an hour or less to escape. The unique thing with Exit games is by the end, you’ll have cut up the box, weaved the cards, and done other interesting things since each one is a single-play only. It’s a really unique take and makes it feel much more immersive. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you’ve already played Sunken Treasure and Haunted Roller Coaster, then head below for other Exit titles as well as more board games.

Other board game deals:

Don’t forget about the Hot Wheels deals that we’re seeing right now, with pricing starting as low as $17.50, with even the Mario Kart Circuit Track being discounted. Plus, LEGO Prime Day deals are already going live. We’ve got all the details right here for you to browse. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2021 guide for all the discounts we track throughout the event, as well.

More about Exit Games:

Unique storyline: in this adventure from the exit: the game series, players find themselves stuck on a haunted roller coaster at the amusement park!

Teamwork: up to 4 players work together to solve a series of riddles and puzzles, crack codes, and escape!

Unplugged: no app required! Everything needed to solve the riddles (including hints, if necessary) is included in the box.

