Prime Day board games from $8: Monopoly Lord of the Rings, Clue Harry Potter, Apple to Apples Jr, more

AmazonToys & HobbiesPrime Day 2021
Save now From $8

Amazon is offering Exit: The Sunken Treasure + Exit: The Haunted Roller Coaster bundled together for $22.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $27 for the bundle, today’s discount saves over $4 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle. If you’ve never done an at-home escape game, it’s a blast. I’ve done several of the Exit games with family and it’s fun every time. The goal is to solve the riddles and puzzles in an hour or less to escape. The unique thing with Exit games is by the end, you’ll have cut up the box, weaved the cards, and done other interesting things since each one is a single-play only. It’s a really unique take and makes it feel much more immersive. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you’ve already played Sunken Treasure and Haunted Roller Coaster, then head below for other Exit titles as well as more board games.

Other board game deals:

Update 6/21 @ 8:25 AM: Amazon is now offering a wide selection of board games in various categories up to 30% off. We’ll list some our favorites below the fold, but be sure to give Amazon’s landing page a look for all the discounts as there are five pages of deals to browse.

Don’t forget about the Hot Wheels deals that we’re seeing right now, with pricing starting as low as $17.50, with even the Mario Kart Circuit Track being discounted. Plus, LEGO Prime Day deals are already going live. We’ve got all the details right here for you to browse. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2021 guide for all the discounts we track throughout the event, as well.

More about Exit Games:

  • Unique storyline: in this adventure from the exit: the game series, players find themselves stuck on a haunted roller coaster at the amusement park!
  • Teamwork: up to 4 players work together to solve a series of riddles and puzzles, crack codes, and escape!
  • Unplugged: no app required! Everything needed to solve the riddles (including hints, if necessary) is included in the box.

Amazon

Toys & Hobbies

Prime Day 2021

Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Save now

Board games from $11: Catan, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Terraforming Mars, more

Craft now

Cricut Maker bundle + Explore Air 2 discounts usher in new lows for Prime Day from $169

Save up to $21

Bundle Nintendo’s Switch Lite with a first-party 128GB microSD card at $200, more from $178

Save 30%

Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first time ahead Prime Day starting at $49

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Save now

Prime Day offers CyberpowerPC’s i5/GTX 1660 Super PC at $679, more up to 25% off

Save 20%

8Bitdo’s popular Bluetooth gamepads see rare Prime Day discounts from $16

