LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, more from $11

As the Prime Day 2021 deals are pouring in on in-house Amazon devices and more, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO discounts from various retailers, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With everything from the latest 2021 kits to builds from year’s past that are getting close to being retired, you’ll find the best prices to date on a selection of builds. So whether you’re looking to assemble Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or other licensed builds, or want to expand your collection of Architecture or Speed champions kits, you’ll find LEGO Prime Day deals starting from $11 down below.

Headlining all of the discounts, Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $749.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Not only is it still one of the first price cuts of all time, this is also the only sale we’ve seen since the Black Friday season in 2019.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.

Notable licensed LEGO Prime Day deals:

Star Wars

Marvel

Mario

Minecraft

Harry Potter

Notable in-house LEGO Prime Day deals:

Architecture:

Technic

Speed Champions

City

City Fire

Creator 3-in-1

Ninjago

But then be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re still tracking on two of the latest LEGO Marvel creations. Right now, you can score the Guardians’ Ship alongside the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set for a total of $215. Not only are you pocketing some extra cash, but these builds aren’t supposed to launch in the United States until August 1. So you’ll be able to lock-in a pre-order discount while bringing home the LEGO Group’s latest early.

And with even more kits due out through the rest of the year, we’re highlighting five upcoming LEGO kits that we’re most looking forward to. Ranging from the latest Star Wars and Marvel kits to new Super Mario expansions from Nintendo, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and H...
meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switche...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google...
Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its late...
Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart securi...
Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more now up to 50% o...
Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for ...
