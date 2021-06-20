As the Prime Day 2021 deals are pouring in on in-house Amazon devices and more, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO discounts from various retailers, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With everything from the latest 2021 kits to builds from year’s past that are getting close to being retired, you’ll find the best prices to date on a selection of builds. So whether you’re looking to assemble Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or other licensed builds, or want to expand your collection of Architecture or Speed champions kits, you’ll find LEGO Prime Day deals starting from $11 down below.
Headlining all of the discounts, Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $749.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Not only is it still one of the first price cuts of all time, this is also the only sale we’ve seen since the Black Friday season in 2019.
Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.
Notable licensed LEGO Prime Day deals:
Star Wars
- Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Tie Fighter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Trouble on Tatooine: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Mandalorian & The Child BrickHeadz: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter: $72 (Reg. $90)
- Mandalorian Battle Pack: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Buildable D-O: $58 (Reg. $70)
- 501st Legion Clone Troopers: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Duel on Mustafar: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Obi-Wan’s Hut: $24 (Reg. $30)
- AT-ST Raider: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Clone Wars Armored Assault: $32 (Reg. $40)
Marvel
- Spider-Man’s Monster Truck vs. Mysterio: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Iron Man Hulkbuster: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Avengers Truck Take-Down: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Wrath of Loki: $48 (Reg. $60)
Mario
- Adventures with Mario Starter Course: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Master Your Adventure Maker Set: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Wiggler’s Poison Swamp: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Guarded Fortress: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Piranha Plant Power Slide: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Mario’s House & Yoshi: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Boomer Bill Barrage: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Desert Pokey: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble: $11 (Reg. $20)
Minecraft
- he Crafting Box 3.0: $56 (Reg. $70)
- The Pig House: $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Abandoned Mine: $16 (Reg. $20)
- The Trading Post: $16 (Reg. $20)
- The Bee Farm: $16 (Reg. $20)
- The Pillager Outpost: $24 (Reg. $30)
- The Illager Raid: $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Pirate Ship Adventure: $32 (Reg. $40)
Harry Potter
- Transfiguration Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Charms Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Potions Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Herbology Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
Notable in-house LEGO Prime Day deals:
Architecture:
- Tokyo Skyline: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Dubai Skyline: $48 (Reg. $60)
- San Francisco Skyline: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Paris Skyline: $40 (Reg. $50)
- London Skyline: $34 (Reg. $40)
- New York City Skyline: $53 (Reg. $60)
- Statue of Liberty: $96 (Reg. $120)
Technic
- App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car: $104 (Reg. $130)
- Jeep Wrangler: $40 (Reg. $50)
- McLaren Senna GTR: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Jam Max-D: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Jam Grave Digger: $16 (Reg. $20)
Speed Champions
- Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing Gen2 Car: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Ferrari F8 Tributo: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Nissan GT-R NISMO: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Audi Sport Quattro S1: $16 (Reg. $20)
- 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo: $12 (Reg. $15)
- McLaren Senna: $12 (Reg. $15)
City
- Family House: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Skate Park: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Airshow Jet Transporter: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Race Buggy Transporter: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Holiday Camper Van: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Road Plates: $16 (Reg. $20)
City Fire
- Command Unit: $55 (Reg. $60)
- Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Ladder Truck: $24 (Reg. $30)
Creator 3-in-1
- Surfer Beach House: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Superbike: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Race Car: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Lion: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Mighty Dinosaurs: $12 (Reg. $15)
Ninjago
- Zane’s Titan Mech: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Boulder Blaster: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Overlord Dragon: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Tournament of Elements: $24 (Reg. $30)
But then be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re still tracking on two of the latest LEGO Marvel creations. Right now, you can score the Guardians’ Ship alongside the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set for a total of $215. Not only are you pocketing some extra cash, but these builds aren’t supposed to launch in the United States until August 1. So you’ll be able to lock-in a pre-order discount while bringing home the LEGO Group’s latest early.
And with even more kits due out through the rest of the year, we’re highlighting five upcoming LEGO kits that we’re most looking forward to. Ranging from the latest Star Wars and Marvel kits to new Super Mario expansions from Nintendo, you’ll want to check out everything right here.
