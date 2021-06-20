Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set hits Amazon low + more starting from $17.50

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set for $55.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $53.19 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside the included 1:64 scale die-cast kart replica, this is as ideal for the kids as it is for your Mario collection. The system includes launchers and steel deflectors “knock opponents off the course,” as well as lap-counting flags, and a reconfigurable design that allows for track expansion using some of the kits on sale below. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More Hot Wheels Mario Kart deals below.

Prime Day Hot Wheels Mario Kart deals:

The head over to our LEGO Prime Day deals roundup for offers on Star Wars, Marvel, and Nintendo sets starting from $11. Prime Day 2021 is in full swing now with price drops across just about every product category hitting our deal hub including the latest Echo speakers, the Fire HD tablets, and much more. Plus, here are all of the now live Prime Day game deals including Zelda Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario, Pikmin, and more.

More on the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set:

Kids will get revved up with the Mario Kart Circuit Track sets for awesome Hot Wheels fun!

Great gift idea for younger kids that aspire to play the Mario Kart games.

Kids ages 3 and older can race friends just like in the video game with their favorite characters to overcome challenges.

Hours of fun recreating stunts and competing to be the fastest racer on the track!

