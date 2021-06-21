The Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals are now live! The biggest summer shopping event has begun and that means we are also getting some of the best deals of the year on Amazon’s Fire HD tablet lineup, from Fire 8 right up to the all-new Fire HD 10 models as well as the kids editions, and more. This is a perfect chance to score one of Amazon’s already competitively priced tablets at even lower prices. The deals start from $45 with up to $70 in savings across the entire 4+ star-rated lineup of Amazon tablets. Head below for all of this year’s Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals.

Prime Day Fire HD Tablet deals:

Prime Day Fire HD Kids Tablet deals:

These are some of the best deals we have tracked on the Fire HD tablets since Amazon updated its lineup with the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet (seen above). Since then, we have had a chance to go hands-on in our all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 review just before taking closer look at the Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard. Just be sure to browse through our breakdown of the entire lineup to find out which one will suit your needs best and then right over to our Prime Day 2021 hub for more deals!

More on the All-new Fire HD 10 tablet:

Prime Day Fire HD: Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

