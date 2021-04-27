Today, Amazon is refreshing its lineup of Fire HD tablets with a slew of new options. Entering with improved under-the-hood performance as well as slimmer bezels, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 devices arrive alongside a keyboard case and a new split-screen multitasking feature. That’s alongside an updated lineup of Fire HD Kids Pro tablets and additional accessories. Head below for all of the details.

Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire HD tablets enters with a new emphasis on productivity. Starting things out is the more entry-level Fire HD 10, which enters as the 11th generation of Amazon’s popular tablet. This time around, you’ll be able to count on a much sleeker design with thinned-out bezels that update the latest Fire HD 10’s appearance to fit in with other modern tablets.

In terms of performance changes, RAM has been doubled to 3GB, and Amazon is noting that the 1080p display is even brighter for its most recent iteration. Otherwise, the retailer is being a bit vague with some of the other changes, as it details that the new Fire HD 10 packs a “powerful octa-core processor,” although how that actually compares to the previous-generation remains to be seen. Pricing starts at $149.99 for the base 32GB model.

There’s also an improved Fire HD 10 Plus model, which delivers much of the same streamlined design found on the more entry-level mode, just with some additional enhancements. For starters, there’s a new soft touch finish as well as 4GB of RAM, though Amazon isn’t detailing what to expect from its processor other than this being the retailer’s “most powerful 10-inch tablet ever.”

Pricing on this one enters at $179.99, a $30 price hike over the standard Fire HD 10 from Amazon. Though you can save 25% when you pre-order two of them. Though the notable inclusion of Qi charging support may help justify that additional premium, which will pair with an upcoming 15W Wireless Charging Dock from Anker that retails for $49.99.

And speaking of accessories, Amazon also has a new Bluetooth keyboard case for its new Fire HD 10 Pro devices, which brings an official physical typing experience into the mix for the first time. The keyboards will be bundled with select Fire HD tablets in what Amazon calls Productivity Bundles that also include one-year subscriptions to Microsoft 365.

Alongside the new flagship Fire HD 10 lineup, Amazon is also updating the Fire Kids series with a new collection of Pro devices. You’ll find the usual rugged designs and access to all of the kid-friendly content that previous-generation models have touted, but with the smaller bezels and more compact protective cases.

Pricing starts at $99.99 for the 7-inch model, with the 8-inch variant stepping up to $139.99, and things capping out at $199.99 for the largest 10-inch version. There is a variety styles available on each model, as well.

Launching next month

All of Amazon’s new Fire Pro tablets will be officially available starting next month on May 26. Everything is now available for pre-order direct from Amazon.

