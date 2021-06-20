Add RESPAWN’s racing style gaming chair to your captain’s quarters at new low of $213

Amazon is offering RESPAWN’s RSP-900 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $212.80 shipped. Usually selling for the $300 list price, today’s 29% savings mark a new all-time Amazon low. Featuring full-body comfort with a plush leather exterior, this racing-style gaming chair is designed to hold up against long hours of intense play. So take a load off, get comfy – you’ll find independent movement on the footrest and recline, unlike most recliners I’ve encountered. You never have to compromise on your comfort, and the pedestal base is there to keep you steady as well. Plus, it includes a built-in cup holder and side pouch for remotes and accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,500 gamers. See more below.

If you prefer to stay at attention while on the battlefield, check out RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker at $139. Aside from saving you an extra $74, it comes with built-in lumbar support as well as extra cushions for your head and neck. The chair itself is padded with stain and spill-resistant treated leather, which can also be found on the adjustable armrests. Over 2,500 customers have left it an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Regardless of which captain’s chair seems right to you, you won’t want to miss all of the early Prime Day game sales we’re tracking. Right now, you can add the revamped Link’s Awakening to your Nintendo Switch catalogue at $20 off, and that’s jus the start of today’s deals. More of a desktop gamer? Then you can find all of our favorite finds tucked away in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on RESPAWN RSP-900 Gaming Chair:

Ready to take your gaming to the next level? RESPAWN has the perfect seating solution for the console gamer who craves an extra level of comfort. The RESPAWN 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner, Reclining Gaming Chair, in Blue, helps you win while relaxing in style. The gaming recliner features segmented padding that provides all day gaming comfort with a headrest pillow to keep your spine aligned. There’s even a built in cup holder, in the left arm, to make hydrating easy and convenient and a removable side pouch to keep game controllers and headphones at an arm’s length away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!