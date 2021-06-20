Early Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario, Pikmin, more

In today’s best game deals, we are starting to see some big-time early Prime Day offers at Amazon including a rare price drop on The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening at $39.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and down at $37.99 for Target RedCard holders. Regularly $60, this is $20 or more off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. This is the ground-up Link’s Awakening remake with glorious diorama-style visuals. The reimagined Koholint Island is riddled with dungeons, interesting characters to meet, weapons to search out, and even some enemies from the Mario series. But there are plenty more notable early Prime Day Switch game deals waiting for you down below as well including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Monster Hunter Rise, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hollow Knight Switch $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metro Exodus: Gold $19.50 (Reg. $65)
- w/ PS Plus-only
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s B2G1 FREE sale
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or Gold Edition$15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dead Cells Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $31.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!