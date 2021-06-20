FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Early Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario, Pikmin, more

Reg. $60 $38+

In today’s best game deals, we are starting to see some big-time early Prime Day offers at Amazon including a rare price drop on The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening at $39.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and down at $37.99 for Target RedCard holders. Regularly $60, this is $20 or more off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. This is the ground-up Link’s Awakening remake with glorious diorama-style visuals. The reimagined Koholint Island is riddled with dungeons, interesting characters to meet, weapons to search out, and even some enemies from the Mario series. But there are plenty more notable early Prime Day Switch game deals waiting for you down below as well including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Monster Hunter Rise, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

