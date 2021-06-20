FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $110 on Synology’s latest NAS with Prime Day deals starting at $240

B&H currently offers the Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS for $439.99 shipped. Down from its $550 going rate that you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $110 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of Synology’s latest NAS that just hit the scene last summer, its DS920+ delivers four hard drive bays and support for 64TB of raw storage as well as two M.2 drive slots for SSD caching. Everything is powered by a 2GHz processor that yields support for 4K transcoding and the 4GB of included RAM can be upgraded, as well. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots and an eSATA connector for bringing in one of Synology’s expansion units down the line. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status. Head below for more Synology NAS Prime Day deals from $240.

Also on sale, you’ll find the Synology DS220+ 2-bay NAS marked down to $239.99 at B&H for Prime Day. Normaly fetching $300, today’s offer delivers $60 in savings while marking the best price of the year. This 2-bay NAS arrives with support for the same easy to use software as above, but in a more compact form-factor that can handle 4K transcoding with upwards of 32TB of raw storage. We found it to be an ideal NAS for beginners in our hands-on review, and customers tend to agree having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

And while you’re looking to outfit your new NAS with some storage, don’t forget that we’re tracking a series of WD hard drive and SSD deals from $40 right now. With internal 3.5-inch drives for filling out bulk storage to some SSDs to bring some caching features into the mix, you’ll be able to save up to 30% while scoring some of the best prices to date.

Synology DS920+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a quad-core processor and an AES-NI hardware encryption engine the DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosurefrom Synology is a compact NAS designed to streamline your data and multimedia management and productivity. Two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance, while a scalable storage design lets you start small and expand the overall storage capacity as your data grows with Synology’s DX517 expansion unit.

