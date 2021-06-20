FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Early Prime Day WD storage sale goes live with up to 30% off SSDs, hard drives, more from $40

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWDPrime Day 2021
Save 30% From $40

Ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon has now kicked off a massive WD storage sale discounting a selection of internal hard drives and solid-state drives starting at $40. Shipping is free across the board. Alongside a collection of all-time lows on nearly all of the discounted drives, the headliner delivers the WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD with heatsink for $139.99. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings while marking the best price to date. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 3,470MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. The added heatsink allows for improved performance for playing games stored on the drive and more. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable WD SSD deals:

Notable WD Hard Drive deals:

Then after you’ve checked out our highlights, be sure to shop all of the discounts right here. Prime Day is also starting to heat up with a series of early discounts, and you’ll find all of the best offers so far in our guide here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD features:

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with heatsink delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build or upgrade their PC. The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD rivals some of the best performing drives on the market to help give gamers that competitive edge. An exclusive WD Black SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance Available for download at Western Digital website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

WD Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads see new ...
Apple Watch SE styles see rare discounts starting at $2...
Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, E...
Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $28.50 a...
Latest M1 MacBook Air drops within $1 of the all-time l...
Schwinn is kicking summer into high gear with 24% off c...
Early Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakenin...
Stay fresh with up to 40% off Rowenta irons and steamer...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD offers 3.6GB/s transfer speeds from $55

Learn More
Reg. $75

Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Reg. $95+

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 500GB USB-C NVMe SSD now matching Amazon low at $85

$85 Learn More
15% off

Upgrade your computer with SK hynix SATA or NVMe solid-state storage from $68

From $68 Learn More

Seagate refreshes One Touch USB-C SSD lineup with new designs, 1,030MB/s transfer speeds

Learn More
Save 22%

Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs now up to 22% at some of the best prices to date from $105

From $105 Learn More
Reg. $930

Dell’s G5 desktop sports a 6-core i5 + GTX 1650 Super at $568 (Reg. $930)

$568 Learn More
Save 40%

Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads see new lows from $36 shipped (Save 40%)

From $36 Learn More