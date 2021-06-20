Early Prime Day WD storage sale goes live with up to 30% off SSDs, hard drives, more from $40

Ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon has now kicked off a massive WD storage sale discounting a selection of internal hard drives and solid-state drives starting at $40. Shipping is free across the board. Alongside a collection of all-time lows on nearly all of the discounted drives, the headliner delivers the WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD with heatsink for $139.99. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings while marking the best price to date. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 3,470MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. The added heatsink allows for improved performance for playing games stored on the drive and more. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable WD SSD deals:

Notable WD Hard Drive deals:

WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD features:

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with heatsink delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build or upgrade their PC. The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD rivals some of the best performing drives on the market to help give gamers that competitive edge. An exclusive WD Black SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance Available for download at Western Digital website.

