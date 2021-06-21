FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AmazonBasics home goods essentials see massive Prime Day discounts from $5 (57% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasicsPrime Day 2021
Save 57% From $5

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics home goods collection at up to 57% off. Our top pick today is the Reusable Silicone Baking Cups 24-pack for $5.19 Prime shipped. Typically going for about $12, today’s massive discount marks a new all-time low price. Now if you love to bake like I do, you know just how much paper and plastic waste can go into it. That’s why I recommend reusable silicone cups like these to all of my baker friends. You can use them again and again, they wash super easy thanks to the non-stick design, and they provide a gorgeous pop of color if you like to decorate and plate for Instagram, or family parties. And over 45,000 bakes agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. See all of today’s best AmazonBasics home goods deals below.

Other notable home goods deals:

Looking for a more prominent kitchen brand name? Then you won’t want on miss out on the rest of today’s Prime Day home goods deals. We’re tracking whole bakeware and cookware sets, espresso machines, and even a pizza oven starting at just $4. You can find even more savings in our home goods guide, or check out all of the impeccable discounts we’re tracking round-the-clock in our Prime Day hub.

More on the Amazon Basics reusable baking cups:

  • 24-pack of reusable baking cups; made of food-grade silicone; ideal for baking, lunch/snack cups, and more
  • Cost-saving alternative to disposable paper cups; works with any standard muffin pan
  • Effortless food release—no greasing or cooking spray needed; stain and odor resistant
  • Freezer, microwave, and oven-safe (up to 428 degrees F); dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup
  • Measures 3.5 cm high (1.38 inches); includes 4 of each color: pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to ne...
Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing f...
Amazon’s Prime Day Calvin Klein Sale offers under...
Save up to 30% on portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL,...
LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 a pop for Pri...
Prime Day portable printing deals: Fujifilm Instax Mini...
AeroGarden Harvest + Heirloom Salad Greens Kit hits new...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 29%

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

From $19 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
40% off

Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, dental chews, beds, bowls, and more

$3.50+ Learn More
Save 20%

These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starting from $15.50

From $15.50 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Save 55%

These highly-rated desk organizers are an oasis against clutter, starting at $11.50

$11.50 Learn More
37% off

Magic Bullet drops to $25 alongside more Prime Day blender deals up to 37% off

$25+ Learn More
Save $45

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets rare 35% discount, more from $52.50

From $52.50 Learn More