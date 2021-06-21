AmazonBasics home goods essentials see massive Prime Day discounts from $5 (57% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics home goods collection at up to 57% off. Our top pick today is the Reusable Silicone Baking Cups 24-pack for $5.19 Prime shipped. Typically going for about $12, today’s massive discount marks a new all-time low price. Now if you love to bake like I do, you know just how much paper and plastic waste can go into it. That’s why I recommend reusable silicone cups like these to all of my baker friends. You can use them again and again, they wash super easy thanks to the non-stick design, and they provide a gorgeous pop of color if you like to decorate and plate for Instagram, or family parties. And over 45,000 bakes agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. See all of today’s best AmazonBasics home goods deals below.

Other notable home goods deals:

Looking for a more prominent kitchen brand name? Then you won’t want on miss out on the rest of today’s Prime Day home goods deals. We’re tracking whole bakeware and cookware sets, espresso machines, and even a pizza oven starting at just $4. You can find even more savings in our home goods guide, or check out all of the impeccable discounts we’re tracking round-the-clock in our Prime Day hub.

More on the Amazon Basics reusable baking cups:

24-pack of reusable baking cups; made of food-grade silicone; ideal for baking, lunch/snack cups, and more

Cost-saving alternative to disposable paper cups; works with any standard muffin pan

Effortless food release—no greasing or cooking spray needed; stain and odor resistant

Freezer, microwave, and oven-safe (up to 428 degrees F); dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup

Measures 3.5 cm high (1.38 inches); includes 4 of each color: pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple

