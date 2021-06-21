Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers, cookware, more up to $245 off

We are now tracking a massive collection of Prime Day kitchenware deals from cookware sets and countertop ovens to espresso machines, toasters, multi-cookers, and more. One standout option is the Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is 32% or $80 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a sleek dark stainless steel exterior, this is among the most attractive options for your countertop cooking needs. The 11 precision cooking functions (Bake, Toast, Broil, Roast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Pizza, Reheat, Keep Warm, and Defrost) are joined by built-in air frying capabilities for a nearly all-in-one solution. Alongside everything you need to support those cooking modes, it also has a built-in light, removable crumb tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Be sure to head below for loads more Prime Day kitchenware deals.

More Calphalon Prime Day kitchenware deals:

Ninja Prime Day deals:

Plus more kitchenware deals:

More on the Calphalon Air Fry Convection Oven:

11 precision cooking functions including Air Fry, Bake, Toast, Broil, Roast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Pizza, Reheat, Keep Warm, and Defrost

Quartz Heat Technology delivers 40% more even heat for superior cooking results and preheats faster (compared to convential tube heating elements)

Turbo Convection increases air flow circulation for faster and more even cooking (compared to convential ovens)

Large capacity fits up to a 12″ pizza; exterior dimentions: 18.7″ x 15.8″ x 11.6″; interior dimensions: 12.5″ x 13″ x 4.47″

Built-in light allows you to track cooking progress; easy-to-clean interior and removable crumb tray makes cleanup fast and efficient

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!