Prime Day delivers all-time lows on Wyze cameras, August smart locks, more from $17

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon has launched a massive smart home sale from brands like Wyze, August, Arlo, and more starting at $17. Shipping is free across the board, as you’ll need to be a Prime member to lock-in the deals. Headlining is the Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Starter Bundle for $74.98 shipped. Down from the usual $105 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Wyze Cam Outdoor features a 1080p sensor that’s backed by a weather-resistant design for monitoring everything from package deliveries to other outdoor happenings. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll also be able to count on 2-way audio, Night Vision, and up to 6-month battery life on a single charge. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Notable Prime Day smart home gear:

Wyze Cam Outdoor features:

Low profile base station; Connect up to 4 cameras to a single base station and view all video streams in the Wyze app; This starter bundle includes one Base Station and one camera. IP65 weather resistant; Bring on the downpours, blizzards, and heatwaves; Wyze Cam Outdoor is built from the ground-up to be a workhorse in even the harshest conditions

