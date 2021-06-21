FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day delivers all-time lows on Wyze cameras, August smart locks, more from $17

-
AmazonSmart HomeWyzePrime Day 2021
Save now From $17

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon has launched a massive smart home sale from brands like Wyze, August, Arlo, and more starting at $17. Shipping is free across the board, as you’ll need to be a Prime member to lock-in the deals. Headlining is the Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Starter Bundle for $74.98 shipped. Down from the usual $105 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Wyze Cam Outdoor features a 1080p sensor that’s backed by a weather-resistant design for monitoring everything from package deliveries to other outdoor happenings. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll also be able to count on 2-way audio, Night Vision, and up to 6-month battery life on a single charge. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Notable Prime Day smart home gear:

After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for all of the other best deals from Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite offers.

Wyze Cam Outdoor features:

 Low profile base station; Connect up to 4 cameras to a single base station and view all video streams in the Wyze app; This starter bundle includes one Base Station and one camera. IP65 weather resistant; Bring on the downpours, blizzards, and heatwaves; Wyze Cam Outdoor is built from the ground-up to be a workhorse in even the harshest conditions

