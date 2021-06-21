Boss Audio’s 6.2-inch CarPlay + Android Auto receiver hits low of $143, more from $85

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Speece, Inc. (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Boss Audio 6.2-inch Apple CarPlay/Android Auto In-Car Receiver with Backup Camera for $143.19 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $200 and down to $179 without the additional discount, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Boss Audio’s receiver features both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integrated for a connected driving experience. Apple’s CarPlay can utilize Hey Siri for voice commands as well as support for Okay Google if you’re an Android user. Plus, it includes a backup camera that you can wire in to see behind you with ease. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

More on the Boss Audio CarPlay Receiver:

Apple CarPlay – Access icons on your iPhone by activating Siri voice controls the touchscreen. Available features include Phone, Music, Maps, Text messages, Radio, Podcasts, Audiobooks

Messages – With Siri on your side, you can ask her to read you your messages, reply as well as send them. Siri lets you concentrate on what matters most. Driving

Maps – Need gas? Hungry? Search along your route by asking Siri, and CarPlay will direct you every step of the way and tell you the speed limit too. Third-party navigation apps like Google Maps, Waze and Baidu are also available

