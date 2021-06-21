Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, OtterBox, ESR, and more from $6

Prime Day 2021 is delivering a hearty helping of gear for your smartphones, but for iPhone 12 series owners, the most notable discounts fall to MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining a collection of discounts, Amazon has now marked down the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount to $23.99. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the very first discount to date alongside 20% in savings. The Air Vent version is also on sale for $22.39, down from $28 to mark an all-time low much the same. Available in two different designs, either of Spigen’s OneTap car mounts arrive to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car. Both feature adjustable designs to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $6.

Other notable Prime Day MagSafe deals:

While you’ll find all of the day’s other best deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts courtesy of Anker, as well. With a variety of markdowns on USB-C PD chargers, projectors, and portable power stations, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of starting from $9.

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models. Please apply on the windshield instead of dashboard if your dashboard is coated or curved. Adhesive gel pad and one time use dashboard disc gives versatility with a secure lock

Low profile design provides minimal obstruction of view

