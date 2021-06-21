ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (Save $51), more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $198 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $51 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the lowest price of the year. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $16.

Other ecobee deals:

Other smart thermostats:

Amongst all of the other discounts going on for Prime Day right now, you’ll want to peruse the markdowns in our smart home guide for other ways to expand your setup.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!