Kindle Prime Day deals now live from $55: Paperwhite, Oasis, Kids, more (Reg. up to $280)

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021
Now Live! From $55

Kindle Prime Day 2021 deals are now live! Amazon’s top-notch readers are some of the best dedicated options in the business and just about everything is getting even more affordable than usual today. With deals starting from $55, just about the entire lineup Amazon Kindle readers is now seeing deep discounts for Prime Day including the Paperwhite, bundle offers with cases and the kids edition options. If you’re looking to score a new reading device for the summer to relax with around the pool or under some shade in the lounger, now’s your chance to do so. Head below for a closer look at all of the Kindle Prime Day 2021 deals.

Kindle Prime Day deals:

Alongside loads of already live Prime Day 2021 offers on 4K TVs, tablets, Echo gear, and much more, you’ll also want to visit our recent Kindle breakdown feature. There you’ll find information and tips on which models which will suit your needs best and to help to decide where to spend your cash this year, just make sure you don’t miss out on the deals in the mean time. 

More on the Kindle Oasis:

  • Kindle Prime Day deals: Our best 7″, 300 ppi flush-front Paperwhite display.
  • Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.
  • Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Your Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water.
  • Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons.
  • Reads like real paper with the latest e-ink technology for fast page turns.
  • Instant access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks.

