FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets see rare discounts to Amazon lows, more from $20

-
AmazonSmart HomeNanoleaf
From $20

Nanoleaf’s Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its Shapes HomeKit Lighting sets, expansions, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Shapes Hexagons or Triangles 7-Panel Starter Kits for $179.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, you’re looking at rare discounts which deliver $20 in savings while marking new Amazon all-time lows.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. Regardless of if you go for the Triangles or Hexagons, all of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $20.

Another highlight from all of the discounts today is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $99.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $8 to mark a rare chance for scoring the brand’s latest release on sale. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

Then go check out this massive collection of smart home deals which are still live for Prime Day. You’ll find a wide range of devices from additional smart lighting to Wyze cameras and more.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Nanoleaf

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Everything tastes better with nugget ice: GE Profile sm...
Stock up on K-Cups and ground beans from $3.50 in Amazo...
Amazon Dash Smart Shelf will restock your groceries: $1...
Save up to 50% on the latest TicWatch Wear OS smartwatc...
Bundle Nintendo’s Switch Lite with a first-party ...
Epson 4K HDR, Samsung Premiere, and more projectors fro...
Prime Day delivers the biggest Echo sale of the year: L...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad P...
Show More Comments

Related

Our top gift ideas for the graduates in your life: Instant Pot, Dyson, Echo, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2021 – eufyCam HomeKit systems, Nanoleaf lighting, more

Listen now
Save 20%

Latest LIFX Color and Nightvision LED bulbs work with Siri, Alexa, more from $40 (Save 20%)

From $40 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Use RYOBI’s 1800PSI electric pressure washer to clean your home at $106, more

Learn More
New lows

Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros with Thunderbolt connectivity fall to new all-time lows at $100 off

$100+ off Learn More