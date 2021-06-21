Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets see rare discounts to Amazon lows, more from $20

Nanoleaf’s Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its Shapes HomeKit Lighting sets, expansions, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Shapes Hexagons or Triangles 7-Panel Starter Kits for $179.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, you’re looking at rare discounts which deliver $20 in savings while marking new Amazon all-time lows.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. Regardless of if you go for the Triangles or Hexagons, all of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $20.

Another highlight from all of the discounts today is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $99.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $8 to mark a rare chance for scoring the brand’s latest release on sale. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

Then go check out this massive collection of smart home deals which are still live for Prime Day. You’ll find a wide range of devices from additional smart lighting to Wyze cameras and more.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.