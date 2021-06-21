New all-time lows await on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus + Facebook Portal Plus from $140

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 64GB Android Tablet for $139.99 shipped. Upgrade to 128GB of internal storage for $209.99. This is up to $90 off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $50. Delivering Android as the main operating system, this tablet focuses on media consumption with Dolby Atmos speakers that are great for watching Netflix, listening to music, and more. The included charging dock allows you to use this tablet as an Alexa smart display, which allows it to be the center of your smart home while also doing double-duty for on-the-go media consumption. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’re also tracking a discount that Amazon is offering on the Facebook Portal Plus. It’s down to $179 shipped in both black and white today. Normally $279, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Offering up connectivity with Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook’s Portal Plus lets you easily video call friends and family. The Smart Camera will automatically pan and zoom to keep everyone in frame while you move around your home. It also ships with a camera cover so you can block the lens for privacy, and all Portal calls are encrypted. It even features Alexa built-in, so that way you can control your smart home with simple voice commands. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

