Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Treat Tossing all-time low, PetCube, more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Camera for $118 shipped. Regularly up to $200, and currently $169 at Chewy, this is at least 30% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This model brings 1080p HD feeds of your furry friends directly to your smartphone or other smart home devices. A built-in treat tossing mechanism and two-way audio allow you to interact with your pups remotely while wide angle viewing and night vision round out the camera’s main features. Barking notifications are also a nice touch for dog owners. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more Prime Day pet camera deals from $37.

More on the Furbo Pet Cam:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

