FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Treat Tossing all-time low, PetCube, more

-
AmazonSmart HomePrime Day 2021Furbo
30% off $37+

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Camera for $118 shipped. Regularly up to $200, and currently $169 at Chewy, this is at least 30% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This model brings 1080p HD feeds of your furry friends directly to your smartphone or other smart home devices. A built-in treat tossing mechanism and two-way audio allow you to interact with your pups remotely while wide angle viewing and night vision round out the camera’s main features. Barking notifications are also a nice touch for dog owners. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more Prime Day pet camera deals from $37

More Amazon Prime Day pet camera deals:

Be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the Furbo Pet Cam:

  • 1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.
  • 2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.
  • Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Prime Day 2021 Furbo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon ...
DEWALT gear from $13: Table saw and stand combo, mechan...
JBL Quantum headsets see massive 50% Prime Day cuts sta...
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls...
Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a...
Kindle Prime Day deals now live from $55: Paperwhite, O...
Prime Day slashes myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub to j...
New all-time lows await on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plu...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Prime Day delivers all-time lows on Wyze cameras, August smart locks, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
50% off

Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more now up to 50% off for Prime Day from $45

From $45 Learn More
Up to $150 off

Arlo Pro 4/Ultra 2/Essential cameras + bundles on sale from $100 (Up to $150 off)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $66+

meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switches, smart plugs, light strips, more

From $19 Learn More
Save $170

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $170)

From $100 Learn More
Save now

Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a new all-time low of $209, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Now Live! Learn More