All of the Prime Day 2021 deals are rolling in and now Amazon is delivering this year’s annual Ring discounts on its popular video doorbells, cameras, security systems, and more. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll have to be a Prime member to lock-in the savings. Headlining is the new wired Ring Video Doorbell bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot for $44.99. Normally you’d pay $60 for the video doorbell alone, with the Echo Dot bringing another $30 of value into the mix. Today’s offer not only marks one of the first discounts on Ring’s new front porch monitor, but also a new all-time low that saves you 50%.

Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell launched earlier this year as the lineup’s most affordable offering, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down. And of course, integration with Alexa makes the bundled Echo Dot a fitting companion to your new home security upgrade. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more. Head below for all of the Ring Prime Day 2021 deals.

Ring cameras

Ring Alarm

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle features:

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal. 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings. Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle.

