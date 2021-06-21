FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Verizon takes up to 40% off accessories including new Pixel Buds A-Series from $60

-
Smartphone AccessoriesGoogleVerizon
Shop now 40% off

After seeing a collection of other smartphone essentials go on sale for Prime Day, Verizon Wireless is getting in on the savings by launching a new up to 40% off accessory sale. You’ll find deep discounts on everything from Google’s latest Pixel Buds to iPhone 12 cases, Logitech Mac peripherals, and more. Just peruse all of the accessories (some exclusions do apply) and add three items to your cart in order to lock-in 30% in savings, four to raise that discount to 35%, and then five or more to score the full 40% off. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $49 and prices start at $12. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale below as well as additional details on the terms and conditions.

Our top pick falls to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $59.99 when fully taking advantage of the promotion. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $39 in savings with today’s offer marking the first notable discount of any kind.

Google’s all-new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Other notable discounts:

Terms and conditions:

Must purchase 3 or more eligible accessories with a retail price of $19.99 or more in a single transaction. Get 30% off 3 eligible accessories, 35% off 4 eligible accessories or 40% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Max 10 items per customer per transaction. Exclusions apply. Items with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. While supplies last. Free 3-day shipping for device and accessory order of $49+.

