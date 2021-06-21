Withings HealthKit-enabled scale, sleep mat, thermometer, more see new 2021 lows at $69

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $69 shipped. Usually selling for the $100 list price, today’s 31% savings drop the price to a new 2021 low. This smart scale dives deeper than a traditional model, so you can track your BMI, body fat, water, and bone mass among other metrics from the companion Mate app. Up to eight users at a time can track their body profiles per device. Aside from taking body measurements, it also provides a daily forecast and step count, and it offers HealthKit and Alexa support, so you can check your metrics from any compatible device. Over 9,600 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. Find even more Withings body monitors below the jump.

Other notable Withings Prime Day deals:

Alternatively, you can add in-depth health metrics right to your wrist with Fossil’s line of smartwatch fitness trackers. Now that Prime Day is underway, they’re seeing massive discounts up to 45% off. And early this morning, we also saw deep cuts to Garmin’s line of comprehensive fitness trackers too, starting at just $50. And to peruse all of our favorite Prime Day deals, just hit up our around-the-clock coverage here at 9to5Toys.

More on the Withings Body+ Smart Scale:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION – Monitors weight (kg, lb, st), body fat & Water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Accurate weight measurement to 100 g

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – This smart scale syncs with apple watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple health, Fitbit and Google fit.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free health Mate app.

