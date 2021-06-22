FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 40% on Amazon Basics Lightning cables, iPhone 12 cases, chargers, more from $3

-
Save 40% From $3

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of its in-house Amazon Basics smartphone accessories and other electronics starting at under $3. Shipping is free across the board. While you’ll find everything from iPhone 12 cases to Switch accessories and more in the sale, our top pick is the MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable at $11.63. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Featuring a braided nylon design, this cable makes it more convenient to refuel your iPhone from the couch thanks to a 6-foot length. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable Amazon Basics deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for all of the other best deals from Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite offers.

Amazon Basics MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

When used with an 18W or higher USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery you can charge your iPhone to 50% battery in just 30 minutes – supported models include iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPads, and more. Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices with improved chipset to ensure full compatibility

