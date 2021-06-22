FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Prime Day takes up to 55% off Coleman outdoor gear, Marmot apparel, more from $13

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021
55% off from $13

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear. This is a great way to update your hiking and camping gear with deals on tents, backpacks, jackets, undergarments, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Coleman Sundome Tent that’s marked down from $41 shipped. To compare, for the 2-person tent it’s usually priced at $100 and today’s rate it the lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. This tent is weatherproof and has a frame that’s said to withstand up to 35-mph winds. It also has large windows for added ventilation and can be set up within ten minutes. With over 31,000 positive reviews it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? You will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts + ...
August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge hits new low of $86 ...
Amazon Prime Day Best of Fashion: Under Armour, Levi...
Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk hits Amazon low of ...
SimpliSafe wireless security systems see new 1-year low...
Expand your HomeKit setup with up to 30% off Aqara hubs...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon slashes up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and more outdoor gear from $10

From $10 Learn More
65% off

Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

from $9 Learn More
55% off

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off jeans, jackets, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
55% off

Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to 55% off from $14 Prime shipped

from $14 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7

From $7 Learn More
Save 30%

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and analog smart plugs at new lows from $7

From $7 Learn More
30% off

Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Smarty Pants, Nature’s Bounty, more

From $8.50 Learn More