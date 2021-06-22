Apple’s M1 Mac mini 512GB falls to new low for Prime Day at $119 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $779.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Today’s deal drops $119 off its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering Apple’s first in-house processor, you’ll find that this Mac mini has more than enough power to chew through anything you throw at it, including 4K or 8K video editing. With today’s purchase, you’ll enjoy 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and more in a compact, energy-efficient package. Take a closer look in our launch coverage and hands-on review, then dive below for other great deals.

If you’re wanting to add more I/O to your brand-new Mac mini, then check out this Satechi USB-C hub. It sits underneath Apple’s latest desktop and adds SD/microSD, audio, USB-C, and even three USB-A ports to the front of the machine. A single USB-C connects the Mac to the hub, making setup quite simple. At $79, you’ll still have $40 leftover from today’s lead deal.

This is far from the only Prime Day Apple discount that we’re tracking. You’ll also find the company’s latest 27-inch 5K Intel iMac on sale up to $399 off, the M1 MacBook Air at a $99 discount, a new low on the company’s latest iPad Air now $520, a full $199 off the M1 MacBook Pro, and much more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

