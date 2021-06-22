FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s M1 Mac mini 512GB falls to new low for Prime Day at $119 off

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac DealsPrime Day 2021
New low $119 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $779.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Today’s deal drops $119 off its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering Apple’s first in-house processor, you’ll find that this Mac mini has more than enough power to chew through anything you throw at it, including 4K or 8K video editing. With today’s purchase, you’ll enjoy 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and more in a compact, energy-efficient package. Take a closer look in our launch coverage and hands-on review, then dive below for other great deals.

If you’re wanting to add more I/O to your brand-new Mac mini, then check out this Satechi USB-C hub. It sits underneath Apple’s latest desktop and adds SD/microSD, audio, USB-C, and even three USB-A ports to the front of the machine. A single USB-C connects the Mac to the hub, making setup quite simple. At $79, you’ll still have $40 leftover from today’s lead deal.

This is far from the only Prime Day Apple discount that we’re tracking. You’ll also find the company’s latest 27-inch 5K Intel iMac on sale up to $399 off, the M1 MacBook Air at a $99 discount, a new low on the company’s latest iPad Air now $520, a full $199 off the M1 MacBook Pro, and much more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts + ...
August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge hits new low of $86 ...
Amazon Prime Day Best of Fashion: Under Armour, Levi...
Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk hits Amazon low of ...
SimpliSafe wireless security systems see new 1-year low...
Expand your HomeKit setup with up to 30% off Aqara hubs...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $399 off

Apple’s latest Intel 27-inch 5K iMac at new lows up to $399 off with SD, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3

From $1,500 Learn More
$199 off

Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped (Up to $199 off)

$1,300 Learn More
Amazon low

Ditch Apple’s Back to School sale and save $199 on the latest M1 MacBook Pro (All-time low)

$199 off Learn More
Save now

Latest M1 MacBook Air drops within $1 of the all-time low following $99 discount

$99 off Learn More
77% off

This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)

$9 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
New low

Apple’s latest iPad Air sees Prime Day deal to new low of $520 (Save $79)

$520 Learn More
Save 30%

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and analog smart plugs at new lows from $7

From $7 Learn More