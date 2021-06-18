Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac with SD, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 falls to new low of $299 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,499.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. With a list price of $1,799 and normal going rate at Amazon of $1,699, today’s deal beats the best price that we’ve tracked previously by $150 and marks a new all-time low. While Apple’s released new M1-powered 24-inch iMacs, the 27-inch is still sporting an Intel processor. Today’s deal is great if you’re needing something with additional I/O, like USB-A, SD, and built-in Ethernet. It also features a larger 27-inch 5K display with the ability to add multiple extras should you need. Spec-wise, this iMac packs a 6-core i5 processor wit the Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, a 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our hands-on review.

While the 27-inch iMac has ample I/O, you’ll find that Satechi’s USB-C hub bolsters that even more. It uses a single USB-C port and then delivers USB-C, three USB-A, and even SD/microSD to the front of your computer. It clamps onto the bottom of your iMac, making all of this I/O super simple to access. This is something that every iMac owner should have as it honestly just makes the computer much easier to use. It’s just $50, making it a must to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t miss the deal that we spotted on the Twelve South Curve Riser earlier today. It’s currently 24% off, marking it down to under $61 right now. You’ll find that we mention using it with the 24-inch iMac, but it’ll work with the 27-inch just the same, making it a versatile addition to your desk. And, as always, be sure to give our Apple guide a look for other great ways to save.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!