FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk, Seagate, and G-Tech external SSD Prime Day deals from $42 + SD cards, more

-
AmazonSanDiskPrime Day 2021
35% off $42+

Amazon is now offering up to 35% off data storage from Seagate, Synology, SanDisk, and more for Prime Day. One standout is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $169.99 $161.49 shipped. Originally $310, it more regularly fetches closer to $230 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is the blazing fast latest-generation model that reaches speeds up to 2000MB/s. It features a rugged build as well with a forged aluminum chassis, 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabineer loop as well. Alongside the 5-year warranty it carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More Prime Day SanDisk and storage deals below. 

Prime Day SanDisk, Lexar, more SD memory card deals:

External Prime Day SanDisk and storage deals:

Head over to our Prime Day 2021 deal hub for all of this year’s best price drops as they happen. You can also save up to $110 on Synology’s latest NAS with Prime Day deals starting at $240

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

SanDisk

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges ...
Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice see new lows up to 33% ...
Score a new OtterBox case for your iPhone 12 series dev...
Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low a...
Merrell’s 48-Hour Flash Sale offers up to 60% off...
Breville’s rarely discounted Joule Sous Vide cook...
X Rocker’s Mammoth gaming chair plummets to new l...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling telescope is at a 12+ mo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $95+

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 500GB USB-C NVMe SSD now matching Amazon low at $85

$85 Learn More
Save now

Prime Day offers CyberpowerPC’s i5/GTX 1660 Super PC at $679, more up to 25% off

Up to 25% off Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Save 30%

Early Prime Day WD storage sale goes live with up to 30% off SSDs, hard drives, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $930

Dell’s G5 desktop sports a 6-core i5 + GTX 1650 Super at $568 (Reg. $930)

$568 Learn More
36% off

Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges under $128 (Save 36%)

$128 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple’s $10 or less 2000s movie summer blockbuster sale goes live, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More