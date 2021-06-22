SanDisk, Seagate, and G-Tech external SSD Prime Day deals from $42 + SD cards, more

Amazon is now offering up to 35% off data storage from Seagate, Synology, SanDisk, and more for Prime Day. One standout is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for
$169.99 $161.49 shipped. Originally $310, it more regularly fetches closer to $230 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is the blazing fast latest-generation model that reaches speeds up to 2000MB/s. It features a rugged build as well with a forged aluminum chassis, 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabineer loop as well. Alongside the 5-year warranty it carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More Prime Day SanDisk and storage deals below.
Prime Day SanDisk, Lexar, more SD memory card deals:
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $20 (Reg. $24+)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $34 (Reg. $45)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $29 (Reg. $48)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $133 (Reg. $230)
- 3-pack PNY 32GB U1 MicroSDHC Flash Memory Cards $13.50 (Reg. $18)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card $34 (Reg. $60)
- And much more…
External Prime Day SanDisk and storage deals:
- Samsung 870 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch Solid-State Drive: $90 (Reg. $110)
- G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged Portable $105.50 (Reg. $170)
- Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+ $228 (Reg. $300)
- Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD $95 (Reg. $150)
- Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD $142.50 (Reg. $220+)
- And much more from $42…
Head over to our Prime Day 2021 deal hub for all of this year’s best price drops as they happen. You can also save up to $110 on Synology’s latest NAS with Prime Day deals starting at $240.
More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD:
- Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
- A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.
