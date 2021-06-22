TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system plummets to new low at $60 off (Save 24%)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $189.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250, today’s savings knock a solid 24% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Providing up to 5,800-square feet of coverage, this router system can handle anything you and your household can throw at it. It offers dual-band speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, which is plenty for 4K or 8K streaming in multiple parts of the home, with enough bandwidth to cover 150 devices in total. And you can eliminate dead zones thanks to the mesh design, so no matter where you’re working or gaming from, you’ll find steady, fast connection on Wi-Fi 6. It’s currently rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,900 customers, but you can take a look at our launch coverage to get a closer look. See more below.

Have a little less ground to cover? You can score the same lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6 coverage with a single Deco X20 router for $80. It’ll only cover 2,200-square feet, but at less than half the price of our lead deal, it’s a perfect alternative for smaller homes and apartments. Plus, if you’re working with a slightly larger space, you can add a second for up to 4,000-square feet of coverage for $142.50. No matter what kind of range you need, each router system is backed by the same TP-Link internal security, 1.8GB/s speeds, and impenetrable mesh coverage.

If you’re in the market for a quality mesh Wi-Fi system, Google’s Nest 2-router system is a great place to start the search. It’s down to a new low at $90 off, but you’ll find plenty of other notable options tucked away in our networking guide as well. And you can track all of Amazon’s Prime Day savings in our dedicated deal hub – the 2-day event is ending tonight, so be sure to take a peek before the savings run dry.

TP-Link Deco X20 features:

Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi – Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak Wi-Fi for good

Whole Home Wi-Fi Coverage – Cover up to 5800 square feet with seamless high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering Better than traditional Wi-Fi booster

Connect More Devices – With Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Deco X20 (3-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 150 devices with strong and reliable Wi-Fi. Smartphone/Tablet Requirements: iOS 9.0 or later; Android 4.4 or later

