Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a new all-time low of $209, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of mesh Wi-Fi systems, DOCSIS modems, and other networking gear from $10 shipped. Our top pick is the Google Nest Wifi 2-Router System at $209. Down from the usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $90 in savings and a new all-time low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, both of the included access points double as an Assistant speaker for barking out smart home commands and more. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable networking deals:

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

