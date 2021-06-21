FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a new all-time low of $209, more

-
AmazonGoogleNetworkingPrime Day 2021
Save now From $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of mesh Wi-Fi systems, DOCSIS modems, and other networking gear from $10 shipped. Our top pick is the Google Nest Wifi 2-Router System at $209. Down from the usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $90 in savings and a new all-time low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, both of the included access points double as an Assistant speaker for barking out smart home commands and more. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable networking deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for all of the other best deals from Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite offers.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Networking Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon ...
DEWALT gear from $13: Table saw and stand combo, mechan...
JBL Quantum headsets see massive 50% Prime Day cuts sta...
Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Trea...
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls...
Kindle Prime Day deals now live from $55: Paperwhite, O...
Prime Day slashes myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub to j...
New all-time lows await on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plu...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now and then another $168 per year

$140 Learn More
Up to $35 off

D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

From $100 Learn More
Save 35%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for Prime Day starting at $83

From $83 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Save 20%

Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Amazon lows

TP-Link’s latest flagship Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to all-time lows from $250

From $250 Learn More
Review

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Learn More
Amazon lows

Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon lows from $50

From $50 Learn More